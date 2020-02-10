SOFTBALL

Arkansas crushes Nebraska

The University of Arkansas (4-1) had 18 hits and hit three home runs in a 15-4 rout of Nebraska (3-2) on Sunday in Las Cruces, N.M.

Ryan Jackson, Braxton Burnside and Audrie LaValley all had home runs for the Razorbacks. Jackson had a career-high five RBI while going 2 for 2. Sydney Parr had four hits for the Razorbacks.

Jenna Bloom started and pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 earned runs while striking out 6. Mary Haff (1-1) picked up the victory, allowing 1 hit while striking out 2.

Harding splits at home

Harding University (5-3) lost 2-1 to Drury and beat Delta State 9-1 in five innings Sunday in Searcy.

In the first game, Drury's Abby Tiemann scored a on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

In the second game, Harding scored four times on two hits in the bottom of the second inning with Mary Mills Lochala hitting a two-run double, Hanna Jones delivering an RBI triple and Nicole Shano bringing in a run when she was hit by a pitch.

The Lady Bisons broke the game open in the fifth by scoring three runs on four hits.

BASEBALL

Seven-run 8th lifts SAU to victory

Southern Arkansas University (8-0) scored seven times in the eighth inning to beat Missouri Western (1-6) 12-9 on Sunday in Magnolia.

Trailing 7-5 going into the eighth inning, Austin Baker hit a three-run double to score Riley Orr, Brett McGee and Chris Lyles to put the Muleriders up 8-7.

Kobe Morris tripled down the left-field line to score Baker. Jacob Martinez singled to right to score Morris, and Mason Peterson hit a two-run home run to make it 12-7.

Missouri Western added two in the ninth to set the final margin.

Baker led the Muleriders by going 2 for 5 with 3 RBI.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

