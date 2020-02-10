'Suspicious note' prompts lockdown at Paragould junior, high schools, administrators say

A “suspicious note” found on campus prompted a lockdown at two Paragould schools on Monday, school officials said.

The lockdown took place at Paragould High School and Paragould Junior High School, according to a statement posted by the Paragould School District at roughly 11:30 a.m. All students were safe, the district said.

According to administrators, junior high students were being transported to the Paragould Plaza on West Kings Highway, while high school students were being bused to the 10 Fitness parking lot, 121 Centre 1 N, Paragould.

The district asked parents to stage at those two areas and not to visit the schools.

The Paragould Police Department said in a statement it was conducting security sweeps of the buildings.