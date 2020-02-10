Taylor sparks Mississippi State rally

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- No. 8 Mississippi State was struggling to produce on both ends of the court for the better part of three quarters against No. 16 Texas A&M and needed a good shot in the arm. That's when Myah Taylor came alive.

The sophomore point guard picked the pocket of A&M's Shambria Washington with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter and sparked an 11-2 run into the fourth quarter. That turned a 10-point deficit into an eventual 69-57 victory that gave Bulldogs Coach Vic Schaefer one of the sweetest victories of the year.

"Myah Taylor was the best player in the gym (Sunday). I am so proud of her," Schaefer said. "You'd have to know Myah's path and how hard it is to play point guard for me. It's just not easy, but lately she's played so well. I thought she took over the game. Both ends of the floor."

Taylor scored all 16 of her points in the final 12 minutes, and she had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC), who just couldn't get anything going.

The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) were playing their sixth consecutive game without preseason SEC Player of the Year Chennedy Carter, who has been dealing with an injury. That didn't stop them from shutting down the Bulldogs on the defensive end for most of the first three quarters.

Taylor had a steal with 2:16 left in the third with the Aggies trailing by 10 points. It was the first of four consecutive Mississippi State baskets by Taylor, which helped erase a 49-43 disadvantage after three quarters. The Bulldogs opened the fourth with a 9-0 run to take a lead they wouldn't lose.

"Turnovers killed us in the second half and we knew they were going to make a run, but we thought we were going to make a run but we didn't," Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair said. "It was a poor job of executing by me calling the plays and us executing the plays."

Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week Rickea Jackson had 21 points to lead Mississippi State and added 10 rebounds. Jessika Carter had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds.

Kayla Wells and N'dea Jones scored 16 points each for Texas A&M.

NO. 3 OREGON 79,

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 48

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and No. 3 Oregon cruised to a victory over No. 19 Arizona State.

Oregon (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) earned its 10th consecutive victory. Erin Boley and Jaz Shelley each had 14 points and four three-pointers. Satou Sabally scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

SYRACUSE 59,

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 51

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and Syracuse shut down No. 5 Louisville.

Syracuse (12-11, 6-6 ACC), which beat Boston College on Thursday night, gave Coach Quentin Hillsman his 300th career win.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange, and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Louisville (21-3 10-2) was coming off a 67-59 home loss to No. 17 Florida State on Thursday night.

NO. 6 STANFORD 79,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

STANFORD,Calif. --Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds, Nadia Fingall and Ashten Prechtel each scored 11 points and sixth-ranked Stanford overpowered USC.

The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2) have won 10 in a row against USC (12-11, 4-8) and improved to 60-12 all-time against the Trojans.

Alyssa Jerome, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson each added eight points for the Cardinal, who won for the 11th time in 13 games and have won 17 of their last 18 home games.

NO. 12 ARIZONA 65,

NO. 9 OREGON STATE 58, OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to an overtime victory over No. 9 Oregon State.

The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) dating to the 2011-12 season.

Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a three-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.

Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Dominque McBryde scored 19 points and Cate Reese had 13 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 10 UCLA 74,

CALIFORNIA 70, OT

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Michaela Onyenwere hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 25.7 seconds left and scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, helping UCLA complete an impressive Bay Area sweep.

Jaelyn Brown's three-pointer for California tied it with 1:37 left and Charisma Osborne missed from the top of the arc before CJ West grabbed another timely rebound for the Bears. But Cal couldn't capitalize and a jump ball went UCLA's way with 17.6 seconds left.

Coming off a victory Friday night at No. 6 Stanford, UCLA (21-2, 10-2 Pac-12) won its third in a row since a loss at Arizona on Jan. 31.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79,

RUTGERS 50

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kaila Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland to its ninth consecutive victory.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu added 14 points apiece for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th consecutive season.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points. Tekia Mack had 13.

NO. 14 DEPAUL 86,

SETON HALL 76

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, powering DePaul to the victory.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half, helping the Blue Demons to a 50-40 lead at the break.

DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East) also picked up 14 points from Sonya Morris and 13 from Deja Church.

Mya Jackson scored 19 points for Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5), and Shadeen Samuels had 18.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 63,

VIRGINIA 55

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points for Florida State, and Morgan Jones had 11 points and 11 boards.

Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds.

The Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 ACC), who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth consecutive season.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8). Shemera Williams finished with 12.

NO. 18 INDIANA 57,

NEBRASKA 53

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Grace Berger turned a turnover into a layup with 30 seconds left and Jaelynn Penn turned another into a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to play and No. 18 Indiana held on to defeat Nebraska.

The Hoosiers held a 17-point lead with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter but the Cornhuskers had cut the deficit to 51-40 entering the fourth quarter and then scored the first 11 points to tie the game.

NO. 20 IOWA 83, PURDUE 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and Iowa pulled away for the road win.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle had 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points. Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA 93,

NORTH DAKOTA 46

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and the No. 22 South Dakota rolled to its 11th consecutive win, beating North Dakota.

Taylor Frederick added 15 points, Chloe Lamb 14, Hannah Sjerven 12 and Madison McKeever and Jeniah Ugofsky 10 each for South Dakota (22-2, 11-0). They have beaten the Fighting Hawks (14-10, 5-6) in eight consecutive meetings.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 89,

DRAKE 83

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Brice Calip scored 22 points and handed out eight assists and No. 24 Missouri State held off Drake.

Calip sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor with a three-pointer and made 7 of 8 free throws for the Lady Bears (20-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley), who won their sixth consecutive game.

Sara Rhine poured in a career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-3).

TOP 25 MEN

MARQUETTE 76,

NO. 19 BUTLER 57

MILWAUKEE -- Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a victory over No. 19 Butler.

Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back three-pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.

The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette's only loss in its last seven games.

Kamar Baldwin had 24 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5).

NO. 25 HOUSTON 76,

WICHITA STATE 43

HOUSTON -- Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and Houston beat Wichita State.

Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic). The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the AAC.

Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5). The Shockers have lost three in a row.

Sports on 02/10/2020