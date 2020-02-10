Two concerts set at Walmart AMP in Northwest Arkansas: Megadeth + Lamb of God in July, Backstreet Boys in August

Two more major concerts are coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers this summer:

• Megadeth and Lamb of God, on a co-headlining North American tour across, will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. The tour will also feature opening acts Trivium and In Flames. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets — $30-$99.50 plus fees ($22.50 per as part of a four-ticket Lawn 4-Pack) — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

Megadeth is embarking on its first North American tour since 2017, and marking Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following his diagnosis of and recovery from throat cancer.

Lamb of God is touring in support of its first release in five years, the band’s self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8.

• The Backstreet Boys, extending their DNA World Tour, have added the Walmart AMP to the schedule, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets — $45-$199.50 plus fees — go on sale at noon Friday.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.