24-year-old shot near UALR campus, police say

A 24-year-old woman was shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a car outside a house about a mile from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, police said.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the 4300 block of West 28th Street after the ShotSpotter detection system registered 5 gunshots.

Police found the door to a home on the block open and no one inside, according to a police report, but four shell casings were found outside.

Officers then learned a gunshot victim was at UAMS.

Anquanette Clark told officers she was sitting in a Toyota Camry when she was shot in the stomach, according to a police report.

Two witnesses told police they saw a brown or gold car, possibly a Crown Victoria, speeding away after the shooting.

Other witnesses reported seeing other vehicles and individuals leaving.

Police initially said the victim in the shooting was a 14-year-old, but Officer Eric Barnes said Tuesday morning that was inaccurate.