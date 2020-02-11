Police: 25-year-old shot in rear at west Little Rock apartment complex

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A 25-year-old was shot in the rear late Monday night after he walked into his west Little Rock apartment building, police said.
Quinterrion West told police he was entering his building in the 13500 block of Chenal Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. when he was shot from behind.
He then got inside his apartment, according to a police report, and West’s brother called 911 about the shooting.
West was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Hospital, and the report states the injury was not life-threatening.
West told police he could not provide a detailed description of the shooter, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.