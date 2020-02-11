Police: 25-year-old shot in rear at west Little Rock apartment complex

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 25-year-old was shot in the rear late Monday night after he walked into his west Little Rock apartment building, police said.

Quinterrion West told police he was entering his building in the 13500 block of Chenal Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. when he was shot from behind.

He then got inside his apartment, according to a police report, and West’s brother called 911 about the shooting.

West was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Hospital, and the report states the injury was not life-threatening.

West told police he could not provide a detailed description of the shooter, according to the report.