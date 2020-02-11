Authorities: Arkansas woman admits to killing man, burning evidence

A Bigelow woman faces multiple felonies including a charge of first-degree murder after authorities say she admitted Monday to killing a man in Perry County and trying to burn the evidence.

Sandra Rappold, 22, is also charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to an arrest report from the Perry County sheriff's office.

Authorities responded around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to a house fire at 59 Riveredge Acres Road in Bigelow.

Law enforcement on scene saw what they believed to be blood on the ground near a burn pit about 75 feet from the home, the report states, as well as blood on beer cans and an outdoor sink.

Deputies also found three 5-gallon containers of what smelled like diesel fuel.

Authorities learned during the investigation that a man had information on a victim in the incident, Steve Fason.

The man said Rappold told him she had "killed the b**** and put him in the dump," according to the report. He also said when he went to the dump, he saw the body under some tires.

Authorities said in the report they found Fason’s body in the dump under old carpet padding and tires.

Investigators interviewed Rappold on Monday. According to the report, she said she killed Fason sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, then tried to burn the evidence, set his house on fire and moved his body.

Fason’s cause of death and his connection to Rappold, if any, were not detailed in the report.

Rappold is being held at the Perry County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.