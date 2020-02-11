Bloomberg aides expected at Little Rock talk on social issues; mayor endorses candidate

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, has a photo taken with members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America at a campaign event Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Officials from Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg's campaign will join local leaders this morning for a "policy breakfast" in Little Rock.

The roundtable discussion will focus on Bloomberg's Greenwood Initiative, an economic justice plan for black Americans.

Panelists will include Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin, who is Bloomberg's 2020 campaign co-chairman; Mary Parham, president/CEO of J Kelly Referrals and Information Services, Inc.; Jamal Bonds, senior loan officer at Bank of England; and Neil Sealy, director of Arkansas Community Organizations.

The discussion will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the President's Dining Room in the Campus Bistro at Arkansas Baptist College, 1621 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Doors open at 8 a.m.

The Little Rock roundtable follows campaign events Monday in Fayetteville and Fort Smith. Bloomberg's team opened a field office in Fayetteville on Monday and held a happy hour in Fort Smith that evening. It's all part of a multistate bus tour that will continue through West Memphis to Mississippi.

The campaign's latest events in Arkansas coincide with an endorsement from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who will be co-chairman of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is the other co-chairman of the council, which will advise Bloomberg on strategy and policy, the campaign said in a news release Monday.

Scott said in the release that he does not agree with Bloomberg on everything, but that he is confident the candidate is "committed to righting wrongs, stimulating our economy and bringing people together."

"Though many candidates offer good solutions for our country, Mike has a proven track record as a successful businessman and mayor solving problems through collaborating and effective policy," Scott said.

