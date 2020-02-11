The World in Brief

People attend a memorial service Monday for victims of the mass shooting at the Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Bodies of Thai shooting victims released

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand -- Authorities in northeastern Thailand began releasing bodies to relatives Monday after security forces cornered and killed a soldier in a shopping mall who carried out the country's worst-ever mass shooting.

The soldier killed 29 people starting Saturday with his commanding officer. An hourslong siege ended Sunday morning when security forces shot dead the heavily armed attacker in Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The gunman, Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, was infuriated at a land deal brokered by his commander's mother-in-law, as far as authorities have been able to determine. She was another of his victims.

Throughout Monday, people dropped by the Terminal 21 mall to offer flowers and leave notes expressing sympathy.

In the evening, several hundred people gathered outside the mall for a memorial service led by a Buddhist monk and lit candles to remember the victims.

Thailand's prime minister said King Maha Vajiralongkorn has offered all of the deceased royally sponsored funeral rites and cremations.

Many of the 58 wounded were still in serious condition late Monday. The Public Health Ministry sent a mental-health crisis team to help relatives of the deceased cope with their losses.

Greece to build island detention centers

Greece is planning to use emergency legal powers to create detention centers for migrants on five islands in an attempt to accelerate deportations back to Turkey, officials said Monday.

Areas have been earmarked to create the new facilities on Lesbos and four other islands in the eastern Aegean Sea to eventually replace existing camps that are severely overcrowded, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

"These closed facilities will be governed by strict rules and [limitations] for movement for the occupants," Petsas said. "Occupants will receive exit cards for controlled leave, while the structures will remain closed at night time."

He said fast-track legislative procedures will be employed to build the sites. No other details of the planned facilities were announced.

Nearly 60,000 people made the illegal crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands last year, according to the U.N. refugee agency, roughly double the rate recorded in 2017 and 2018.

But only 391 migrants were deported to Turkey last year, in cases where asylum applications were rejected or not considered admissible. The government wants to increase that number to 200 deportations per week before the summer.

Nepal proposes legalizing marijuana

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Ruling party lawmakers have proposed legalizing marijuana in Nepal, where it has been used for generations.

Forty-six members of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal filed the proposal in Parliament to legalize the production and use of marijuana, party lawmaker Birod Khatiwada said Monday.

He said the Himalayan country's mountainous terrain is suitable for the crop and allowing farmers to grow it would greatly benefit those who are impoverished.

"Legalizing marijuana will help the poor farmers and since most of the Western world, which was reason for making it illegal in the first place, have already ended the prohibition, Nepal should also lift the ban," Khatiwada said.

The proposal must be debated in Parliament before any changes are made to existing laws.

Nepal was famed for use of marijuana and other narcotics in the 1960s when hippies made their way to Nepal. Shops and tea houses used to advertise and sell it legally.

Nepal made the drug illegal in 1976 with the Narcotic Drugs Control Act. Users are jailed for a month while traffickers are sent to prison for up to 10 years.

London jury convicts man in terror plot

LONDON -- A former Uber driver was convicted Monday of plotting a vehicle and weapons attack on London tourist sites, about a year after he was cleared of attacking police with a sword outside Buckingham Palace.

Jurors at London's Woolwich Crown Court found Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of preparing terrorist acts and other terrorism charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

Prosecutors said Chowdhury, 28, planned a van, gun or knife attack on targets including Madame Tussauds wax museum, London's gay pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus.

Chowdhury confided his plans to undercover police officers posing as fellow extremists. He was arrested in July.

In 2017, Chowdhury was charged with preparing an act of terrorism after slashing police officers outside Buckingham Palace with a sword. He was acquitted in December 2018 after claiming at a trial that he was trying to provoke the officers to shoot him dead.

Prosecutors said Chowdhury later bragged about deceiving the jury at his first trial.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Mehmet Guzel

Workers on Monday continue to remove the wreckage of the Pegasus Airlines plane that skidded off the runway last week at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, killing three people.

A Section on 02/11/2020