Chinese virus deaths over 1,000

BEIJING -- China has reopened more offices and stores in Beijing and elsewhere after the Lunar New Year break was extended to discourage travel and contain the new coronavirus.

However, many workers and shoppers appeared to stay home.

Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether the return to business worsens the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 40,000 people in at least 24 countries and killed more than 1,000 as of Monday night.

The vast majority of cases are in China, which on Monday reported a rise in new cases despite its near-quarantine on some 60 million people. That includes the 11 million people in Wuhan, the city in Hubei province where the virus first emerged.

Britain, meanwhile, declared the virus a "serious and imminent threat to public health" and said it would forcibly detain infected people if necessary.

The newly introduced measures -- which apply only in England -- are among the first in Europe to allow health authorities to keep individuals in quarantine if public health professionals believe they may be at risk of spreading the virus.

Four more people in Britain linked to a cluster of transmissions at a ski resort in France tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight, the health department announced Monday.

The Department of Health and Social Care emphasized that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in Britain remained "moderate," even as the government empowered health authorities to forcibly quarantine people. It also designated a hospital near Liverpool, and the Kents Hill Park conference center about 50 miles northwest of London, as isolation facilities for those placed under quarantine.

"I will do everything in my power to keep people in this country safe," Matt Hancock, Britain's health secretary, said in a statement. "We are taking every possible step to control the outbreak of coronavirus."

He added that it meant health care providers would be "supported with additional legal powers to keep people safe across the country," noting transmission of the coronavirus would "constitute a serious threat."

The new measures were announced a day after a repatriation flight from Hubei province carrying about 200 citizens from Britain and elsewhere landed at an air force base in central England. British passengers were taken to the Kents Hill Park conference center for 14 days of quarantine.

Twenty Germans who were on board the evacuation flight were taken to a Red Cross hospital in Berlin. Like 126 Germans who were picked up from Wuhan earlier this month, those who arrived at the weekend agreed to a quarantine time of two weeks. There are 14 known cases of the virus across Germany.

France tested 61 people for the virus after five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy and his father, contracted the virus from a British man at a French Alpine ski resort. The man had caught the virus in Singapore in January.

Jerome Salomon, head of France's national health agency, said the 61 people included children who went to school with the 9-year-old, who lives with his father as a permanent resident of the ski village. All tested negative for the virus.

The director-general of the World Health Organization said that the agency is still unable to predict where the outbreak is heading but that he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it.

"In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the U.K. today," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it's only a spark."

BEIJING QUIET

In China, there were few signs of activity on the streets of Beijing. The capital's broad avenues were largely free of traffic, and thousands of rental bikes stood in long ranks with hardly a customer. Tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City remained closed, as did schools. Many people worked from home, hoping to avoid crowds.

Those shops and restaurants that did open found few customers.

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the stalls were stocked with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables. Shoppers wore face masks.

"The number of customers here is down a lot, maybe by more than half," said Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. "But you can see a lot of people calling in orders, so we're slowly getting busy again."

The Beijing city government told residential compounds in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever and record their identities. The government also warned people to strictly abide by regulations requiring wearing of masks in public and to avoid group activities.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, wearing a mask, visited a community health center in Beijing. He had his temperature taken and thanked the health workers on behalf of the Communist Party and government.

"We will most definitely win this people's war," he said.

Japan said an additional 65 cases were found aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo, raising the total to 135.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government was considering testing all 3,700 or so passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available. Health authorities are scrambling to deliver medicine requested by more than 600 passengers.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Arts Festival canceled all of its more than 120 music, dance and drama performances, including two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) wears a protective face mask Monday as his temperature is checked at a community health center in Beijing. China is reopening more offices and stores after an extended break intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even as the death toll in the country has topped 1,000. More photos at arkansasonline.com/211virus/.

