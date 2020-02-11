Clinton Presidential Center to offer free admission Monday

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --11/10/2016-- The Clinton Presidential Center is reflected in the pool out front Thursday, November 10, 2016. The Center will offer free admission for retired military personnel and their families on Veterans Day, and also offer free admission for everyone on Saturday, November 12, to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Center's opening.

The Clinton Presidential Center will offer free admission Monday in celebration of Washington's Birthday.

Visitors can peruse the permanent exhibits about President Bill Clinton’s time in office as well as two temporary exhibits, according to the news release.

One, "...Like It's 1999: American Pop Culture in the 1990s," looks at the decade through pop culture and the rise of new technology, according to the release.

The other, "The Mighty Mississippi: HeART and Soul of the Southern Delta," presents elements of culture from Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana through displays of visual art, music, and artifacts.