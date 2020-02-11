Democrats, Trump rally across N.H.

President Donald Trump arrives onstage Monday during a campaign rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. More photos at arkansasonline.com/211buttigieg/.

DOVER, N.H. -- Pete Buttigieg was on defense heading into today's New Hampshire primary, while Bernie Sanders touted his chances at the Democratic nomination after a split decision between the Vermont senator and the former South Bend, Ind., mayor in last week's Iowa caucuses.

Elsewhere in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump tried to rattle all the Democratic contenders with a Monday night rally.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, once the national front-runner, tamped down expectations for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary voting today. The fourth-place Iowa finisher looked ahead to more racially diverse states that he believes can restore his contender status.

"This is just getting started," he told CBS, pointing to endorsements from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Michigan's legislative black caucus that he's gotten since the Iowa caucuses.

"I'm still leading nationally," Biden added, referring to months of national polls.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., fell somewhere between optimism and tempered expectations, vowing to make a comeback from her apparent third-place Iowa finish, but not predicting victory.

"Look, I've been counted down and out for much of my life," Warren told reporters. "You get knocked down. You get back up."

Sanders, I-Vt., spent Monday targeting Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting the former mayor won't stand up to "Wall Street tycoons" or "the corporate elite." He closed the day out with a concert on a college campus featuring the band The Strokes and a speech from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Buttigieg on Monday night contrasted his health care proposal with Sanders', saying his was more fiscally responsible because it has "the virtue of being paid for" by repealing tax cuts enacted by Trump and by imposing taxes on corporations.

At a packed Exeter town hall on Monday night, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., trumpeted her rising poll numbers and the $3 million she has raised online since Friday's debate. She refused to go after any other Democrats by name, instead targeting Trump.

"He blames Barack Obama. He blames the generals that he commands," Klobuchar said. "He blames the head of the Federal Reserve that he appointed. He blames the energy secretary that he nominated. He blames -- this is one of my favorite ones -- the entire Kingdom of Denmark. Who does that?"

TRUMP TARGETS N.H.

New Hampshire has been targeted by the Trump campaign as a potential flip to the GOP in November. Trump lost the state in 2016 by fewer than 3,000 votes out of more than 743,000 cast.

The president said at Monday's rally in Manchester that "we are going to win New Hampshire in a landslide," insisting that registered Democrats are leaving the party "to join our movement."

Trump also continued to celebrate the Senate's decision to acquit him on impeachment charges, criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her performance during his State of the Union address last week.

"I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly, mumbling, mumbling," Trump said.

Trump's remarks prompted the crowd to break into the same "Lock her up" chant that his supporters directed at Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Trump said the crowd inside and outside the downtown Manchester arena, with a seating capacity of about 12,000, was more "than all of the other candidates', meaning the Democrats, put together and multiplied times five."

Despite the uncertainty ahead of today's primary, New Hampshire Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley said he remains optimistic about a future nominee's chances of toppling Trump, even going so far as to welcome the president's visit.

"His ego can't stand the idea of something going on and he's not in the middle of it," Buckley told reporters. "It has backfired on him before, and I believe it's going to backfire on him this time."

