Former Hog Bolsinger suing Astros

LOS ANGELES -- A former Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher filed suit against the Houston Astros on Monday, alleging that the team's sign-stealing scheme resulted in a pitching performance so poor that he has been unable to find a major league job since then.

Mike Bolsinger (Arkansas Razorbacks) filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, for an amount believed to be equal to Houston's postseason award bonuses in 2017 and that the money be donated to charities.

The suit listed several reasons for filing in Los Angeles, including the claim that the city was "where the defendant Astros fraudulently won the 2017 World Series."

Bolsinger, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2015-16 before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, made his last major league appearance in Houston, on Aug. 4, 2017. He faced eight batters, seven of whom reached base. He also threw 29 pitches -- with 12, according to the suit, preceded by the bangs on a trash can that have since been revealed to be the indicator sounds used to alert the Astros batters.

"For a journeyman pitcher ... a disastrous inning, such as what took place in Houston on August 4th, could and did prove to be the death knell" of Bolsinger's major league career, according to the suit.

Bolsinger, 32, has not pitched in the majors since then. He pitched in Japan the last two seasons.

In addition to whatever damages the court may award, Bolsinger asked that the Astros be ordered to pay an amount to be used "exclusively for charitable causes focused on bettering the lives of children with an emphasis on charities in Los Angeles as well as a fund for elderly retired professional baseball players in need of financial assistance."

