Game, Fish offers conservation internships

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications until Feb. 28 for summer internships.

These internships, funded by sales of Game and Fish conservation license plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to start a career in conservation.

Betty Bryant, internship coordinator for Game and Fish, said many students are interested in careers in wildlife management, fisheries, wildlife health and conservation education, but often lack the hands-on experience to stand out from a crowd of applicants.

"Each year, thousands of students graduate from college, but very few have real-world experience," she said. "Internships not only give them that training, but they also help them decide if the career they're studying for really does fit them."

Internships are available across the state in conservation education, wildlife management, fisheries management and wildlife law enforcement.

To qualify for an internship, an applicant must have a declared degree in the conservation field. An applicant must have 60 hours of college credits earned by the time the internship begins.

An applicant must be a college student, graduated within the previous 12 months, or be currently enrolled in a post-graduate program. Applicants must have a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Visit https://jobs.agfc.com for applications and more information on the internship program and a list of openings for 2020.

Sports on 02/11/2020