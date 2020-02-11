Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Georgia HS coach experiences a first with Pittman and staff

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Sam Pittman speaks Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, about the Razorbacks' signees with members of the media inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the university campus in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

Tanner Glisson of Troup County (Ga.) High School has been coaching for 20 years, but he experienced a first Tuesday when he received handwritten cards from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff sent handwritten cards to Troup County Coach Tanner Glisson.

The Razorbacks signed defensive lineman Andy Boykin (6-3, 301 pounds) from the LaGrange, Ga., school last week. Troup County had four other seniors sign to play football on the next level, including receiver Kobe Hudson, who signed with Auburn.

Other schools have sent thank-you notes, but Glisson said the Arkansas is the first to send cards from the entire coaching staff.

“That was pretty cool the whole staff sent us those thank you notes,” Glisson said. “That was just awesome. Matter of fact, I just reached out to all of them about how appreciative we were of it.

"I’ve been doing this for a long time and this is the first time we got one from the whole staff individually. That’s a really, really cool thing and is much appreciated especially when you’re trying to make inroads in relationships and that stuff goes a long ways.”

