Harrisburg schools on lockdown after student flees, officials say

All Harrisburg School District campuses were on lockdown late Tuesday morning after school officials received a report that a student tried to sell a gun to another student, the district said.

After receiving the report, administrators sent a school resource officer to search the student for a weapon, according to a release posted on the district’s Facebook page shortly before noon. Officials said the student fled prior to being searched, however, and officers were in pursuit.

The release didn’t indicate which campus the student fled from.

The district campuses remained on lockdown at the time of the release. Administrators asked parents not to come to the campuses.