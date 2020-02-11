Hey Joe, time to start getting mean

Dear Joe Burrow,

If you want to trade Cincinnati for Miami, dropping bread crumbs won't do it. Offering mixed messages won't cut it. Speaking in muddled double-speak like you have about the Cincinnati Bengals drafting you No. 1 won't change the day.

You're such a nice guy, Joe, you made people cry during your Heisman speech and probably let drivers cut in front of you. But for this to work -- for you to even think of becoming a Dolphin -- you need to be meaner. Louder. More direct.

You need to snarl into a microphone, "I'll eat sand before playing for the Cincinnati Bengals." Seriously. Right now. We'll wait.

Simply put, Joe, if you want to be a South Floridian come April's draft, you need to become a South Floridian now. If there's one thing we do right, it's rude. And mean. (And raunchy, some might say after the Super Bowl halftime show. But, hey, that was just another Thursday night on South Beach.)

So it's nice radio voice Dan Patrick asked about being taken by Cincinnati at No. 1 and you said, "You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls."

It's nice on the follow-up, where he asked if you'd look good in Bengals colors, you said, "I'd look good in any colors."

It's nice to hear Carson Palmer, the former Bengals quarterback and brother of your personal coach, Jordan, say, "That's why I wanted out [of Cincinnati]. I never felt the [Bengals] organization was really trying to win a Super Bowl."

It's also nice to hear your workout receiver and former Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh say, "Do I want him if I'm the Bengals? Yeah. But if the Dolphins are going to offer me three first-rounders ... I have to consider it for the good of the team."

Bread crumbs, Joe. It's not enough. The Dolphins surely would offer their 5th, 18th and 26th picks to Cincinnati for you. But they can't force the trade. Only you can by throwing a hissy-fit about Cincinnati taking you.

Maybe you leverage an option, like John Elway saying when the Baltimore Colts wanted to draft him in 1983, "Right now, it looks like I'll be playing baseball for the Yankees."

Maybe you bluff, like Eli Manning did, answering about playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2004, "I'd rather go to law school."

That, by the way, was the last time Manning didn't talk like a press release. He felt it in his best interest. Just like you should now or forever perish in Cincinnati.

Look, it's tough to take this stand. You're an Ohio boy -- but it's a big state. You're hours away from Cincinnati in Athens. Another world. But you need to make it a public-relations disaster if the Bengals take you.

The Dolphins, too, have had a shaky couple of decades. But this is a new regime and no one doubts their owner, Steve Ross, spends money to win. Cincinnati has had a few shaky decades and their owner, Mike Brown, is searching the ground for pennies as this sentence is written.

That's not changing because you walk in the door. Maybe there's no way to change your fate, too. Maybe Brown would hear that you're not wanting to come to town and scoff that no one really wants to come to his team.

But Elway and Manning are your role models of how to chart your draft destiny. That's because, if they aren't, Carson Palmer, Akili Smith and David Klingler will become your destiny.

They were Bengals quarterbacks drafted high -- two No. 1's and Smith at No. 2 -- and did nothing in Cincinnati except suffer pain and losses. Palmer, as he said, even retired to get out of town.

Why? Listen to NFL Network analyst and former Bengal Solomon Wilcots: "I watched fans in Cincinnati dump garbage on his home, on his lawn. I watched how others abdicated and tried to force the leadership onto him when he wasn't given support to corral some of the wild-natured individuals that surrounded him ...

"He walked away from the game because the love for the game had left him. And that's a shame. And organizations need to be wary of that -- that one man, in a bad environment, cannot turn it around by himself."

Get mad, Joe. Get mean. And, if that doesn't work, get a copy of the halftime show and think what's waiting in South Florida.

Sports on 02/11/2020