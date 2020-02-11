• Ken Worthy said he was leaving a fast-food restaurant in Locust, N.C., with his wife and had a Diet Coke in hand when he saw something approach and then "the flash of him rolling over me" as he was knocked down by a deer that was racing through the parking lot.

• Quasheena Cadenhead, 23, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of driving in the wrong direction during a high-speed chase on an interstate, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and is being held on more than 20 active warrants involving a variety of offenses, authorities said.

• William Bynum Jr., 57, resigned as president of Jackson State University after police said he and the university's art gallery director, Shonda McCarthy, 46, were both arrested during a prostitution sting in Clinton, Miss., that netted about a dozen people who responded to an online ad.

• Thae Yong Ho, 57, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London who defected in 2016, will join South Korea's main opposition party to run in April parliamentary elections for a seat representing a district in Seoul, party officials said.

• Robert Goddard, 49, accused of breaking into a home near Nashville, Tenn., to steal a television and a gun, was arrested after he dropped a notebook containing a list of other houses he was targeting, authorities said.

• Theresa Alban, a school superintendent in Frederick, Md., apologized and said officials will "take appropriate action" after pictures of a Nazi flag used in a history class and left hanging in a high school classroom window over the weekend spread on social media.

• Krista Cline, 42, an Arizona woman charged with swindling about $174,000 from four people with special needs as their financial trustee and with failing to appear in court in the case, is awaiting extradition after she was found and arrested in Texas, authorities said.

• Prasert Srikhunrat, a Thai marine police colonel, said two Russian children, ages 12 and 6, died when their tourist speedboat collided with another speedboat filled with tourists off the resort island of Phuket.

• Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes, W.Va., faces federal money laundering charges after being accused of organizing a network of shoplifters, many of them drug addicts, to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise that he then resold on the internet, prosecutors said.

A Section on 02/11/2020