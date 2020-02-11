Jonesboro man accused of punching police officer during traffic stop

A Jonesboro man is in custody after police say he punched an officer in the face during a traffic stop.

Tyrone Pickett, 49, faces charges of second-degree battery, reckless driving, fleeing and lesser offenses.

A Jonesboro officer said in a police report he saw a red pickup speeding westbound Saturday near Olive Street and Huntington Avenue. The pickup then passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The officer, Heath Loggains, said he tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to the report, and the driver, Pickett, ran away.

Loggains said in the report he chased Pickett and tried to grab him, and Pickett swung his fist, hitting the officer in the face.

The officer then used a stun gun twice on Pickett “due to there being no effect on the first deployment,” according to the report. Pickett was then taken into custody.

The report states the officer suffered swelling on the right side of his face, pain in the jaw and teeth and a cut on his left hand.

Online jail records show Pickett is being held in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.