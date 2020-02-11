Little Rock police find girl, 14, shot Jacksonville man held over threat

Little Rock police find girl, 14, shot

Little Rock police officers responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire about 1 p.m. Monday found a teenager who had been shot in the stomach, according to a spokesman and a police dispatch log.

Officers arriving on the scene discovered a 14-year-old girl at 4322 W. 28th St., said officer Eric Barnes, the police spokesman. Detectives reported that her condition is stable, he said.

No information on a suspect was immediately available for release, Barnes said. Police are processing evidence gathered at the scene.

Jacksonville man held over threat

Jacksonville police on Sunday arrested a man on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening after police were told that he told another man that he was going to kill him the next time they met.

Dennis Taylor, 49, is accused of telling the man "I'm going to shoot you the next time I see you walking down the street," according to the arrest report. The report states the encounter took place on Roosevelt Road after Taylor went across a field near the other man's location.

The man told police that Taylor also claimed he owns the block and said that he "doesn't give a [expletive] about who is going to stop him," according to the report.

It's unclear from the report whether the two men knew each other.

Police responded to an address on Roosevelt Road in reference to threats, and Taylor was arrested about 4 p.m. after an officer spoke with him at an address around the corner. He was taken to the Jacksonville Police Department for processing.

On Monday evening, Taylor was not listed on the roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 02/11/2020