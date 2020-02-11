Little Rock police offer reward for information in double homicide

City Director Ken Richardson reacts Tuesday as Jacquelyn Tate (center), the mother of homicide victim Brittany Dunyae Tate, and Brittany’s sister Erika Richardson embrace during a news conference on South Ringo Street in Little Rock. Brittany Tate and I’Quira Iman Tate were killed in a nearby home early Saturday. More photos from Tuesday’s news conference are available at arkansasonline.com/129victims/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Little Rock police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a January double homicide.

Brittany Tate and I’Quira Tate were found fatally shot on Jan. 25 inside a house at 3112 S. Ringo St. A toddler in the home who was also shot was treated and released from a local hospital, according to a news release.

Police are urging anyone with information in the case or anyone who saw something suspicious that night to contact authorities. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.

Brittany Tate's sister, Erika Richardson, said in January that her sister had a life all her own and isn't familiar with the company her sibling kept, but she is sure someone knows who the killer is.

"I know my sister was a good person, and whoever did this to her was jealous," Richardson said.

Benny Johnson, president of Arkansas Stop the Violence, and other community leaders, including Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson, called at a January event for anyone with information about the crime to step forward.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/129victims/]

"It could be a person on this corner, a black man on this corner, and he gets shot and there are 100 people out there, and not one of the 100 has seen anything," Johnson said. "It just doesn't make any sense, and we're just asking and we're begging, we're pleading, please turn this monster or monsters in."