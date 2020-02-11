Little Rock's first marijuana dispensary cleared to open

FILE - In this June 17, 2015, file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

State regulators on Tuesday cleared Little Rock’s first medical marijuana dispensary to open.

Harvest House of Cannabis, located at 900 South Rodney Parham, passed its final inspection, and it’s now up to the company when to open to the public, according to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control.

A dispensary spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Harvest House of Cannabis will be the first dispensary to open in Pulaski County with the two additional dispensaries, located in Little Rock and Sherwood, awaiting final inspections. There are dispensaries in nearby Hensley and Conway.

Arkansans voted to legalize cannabis for medicinal use in 2016, approving Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution. Two groups are collecting signatures to try and place measures on the November ballot to legalize the drug for recreational use in Arkansas.