Maker of pesticide to phase out production

The manufacturer of a pesticide used on dozens of crops from strawberries to corn -- and which has been linked to neurological damage in children -- announced last week that it will stop producing the product.

The move by Corteva Agriscience to discontinue chlorpyrifos by the end of the year marks a significant victory for public health and environmental advocates, who have fought for years to get it off the market amid increasing evidence of its health risks.

The Trump administration has refused to ban the chemical, even though the Environmental Protection Agency had proposed revoking all uses of the product in 2015 after scientists determined that existing evidence did not meet the agency's threshold of a "reasonable certainty of no harm."

In the absence of federal action, several states have moved to ban the pesticide, and Thursday's announcement came on the same day that California, a leading agricultural state, made it illegal to sell chlorpyrifos. Under an agreement reached last fall between the state and pesticide manufacturers, sales ended Thursday and growers will no longer be allowed to possess or use products with the chemical after the end of 2020.

Corteva, which was spun off last year after a breakup of the chemical conglomerate DowDuPont, has continued to stand by the safety of chlorpyrifos, which has been on the market since 1965. The company said no pest-control product has been more thoroughly tested.

Corteva described its decision as a financial one, saying demand for the product is less than 20% of what it was at its peak in the 1990s.

While Corteva is the largest manufacturer of chlorpyrifos, a handful of other companies also produce the pesticide.

"Removing chlorpyrifos from the toolbox of chemical agribusiness in California is the kind of aggressive action elected leaders must take to safeguard public health," Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, an activist group that has pushed for the ban, said in a statement.

Under President Barack Obama, the EPA proposed in 2015 to revoke all uses of chlorpyrifos on food -- a move taken in response to a petition filed by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Pesticide Action Network North America.

But facing a court-ordered deadline in March 2017, the EPA's new administrator, Scott Pruitt, rejected the agency's own analysis, citing a need to "provide regulatory certainty to the thousands of American farms that rely on chlorpyrifos."

The chemical compound has been used by farmers to kill pests on a wide variety of crops including broccoli, strawberries and citrus. The EPA banned its spraying indoors to combat household bugs more than a decade ago. But only in more recent years did the agency seek to halt its use in agriculture, after mounting scientific evidence that prenatal exposure can pose risks to fetal brain and nervous system development.

In California, state health officials said their decision to ban chlorpyrifos came amid increasing scientific evidence that the pesticide, which is used on crops such as oranges, grapes and almonds, "causes serious health effects in children and other sensitive populations at lower levels of exposure than previously understood." At the time, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, also proposed $5.7 million to support the transition to "safer, more sustainable alternatives," according to the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Other states have made similar moves. In 2018, Hawaii became the first state to ban pesticides containing chlorpyrifos; its prohibition will take effect in 2022. New York lawmakers also approved legislation to ban the pesticide by Dec. 1, 2021.

