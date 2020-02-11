Man held after Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man is in custody in Oklahoma as a suspect in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Fort Smith.

The shooting occurred at Harley A. Wilson Park in the 800 block of North H Street, according to the Fort Smith Police Department. Spokesman Aric Mitchell identified the victim Monday as Cecil Gardner, Jr., 36. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Before receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, Gardner told authorities his attacker was Julius Jefferies, according to Mitchell.

Jefferies was picked up in Midwest City, Okla. before 10 p.m. Sunday and was awaiting extradition Monday.

State Desk on 02/11/2020