• Luke Perry's omission from the motion picture academy's In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday night did not go unnoticed by fans -- especially in a year where he appeared in a film nominated for best picture. The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, who was 52 when he died in March after having a stroke, was omitted along with Disney star Cameron Boyce and longtime comedic actor Tim Conway. Other actors left out included Sid Haig, René Auberjonois, Robert Conrad and Orson Bean, all of whom worked primarily in TV, and Michael J. Pollard, who was Oscar-nominated in 1968. (Bean and Conrad died the weekend of the Oscars ceremony.) Omissions happen every year, but fans were still upset. "Where is your memorial for Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce?" asked one Twitter user. "C'mon you mentioned Kobe Bryant and he wasn't even a movie star. Shame Shame Shame." (Bryant, however, did win an Oscar last year for the animated short Dear Basketball.) In August, Boyce, Conway and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Perry were all recognized in the In Memoriam segment at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Photo by Invision

Luke Perry

• First lady Melania Trump on Monday cited the influence of "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus as she asked spouses of the nation's governors to address cyber-assault in their states. "I know the many issues associated with online safety will be hard to stop, but there is a need now more than ever to teach our children healthy behavior to secure a safer future for all of them," the first lady said before she sat down with the spouses for a cozy lunch in the White House Blue Room. She asked them to help "promote values of encouragement, kindness, compassion and respect." Online safety is one of three components of the first lady's "Be Best" youth initiative. She and Cyrus met in November at the White House, where he introduced her to the Smiths, of Manchester, Tenn. Sixteen-year-old Channing Smith took his life in September after the high school junior found out that intimate messages he exchanged with a boy had been spread across social media by classmates. Cyrus, who achieved notoriety with the 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," performed at Channing's memorial service. The first lady's comments come as her husband, President Donald Trump, uses his Twitter account to go after opponents, including sending belittling tweets about a handful of lawmakers who voted against him last week in his Senate impeachment trial. In the past, Mrs. Trump has said she is mindful that people are skeptical of her focus on online bullying, but she said she won't be deterred because her goal is to help children and the next generation.

Photo by AP

Melania Trump

A Section on 02/11/2020