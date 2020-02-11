NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers have their sights set on walleye.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye are biting well on the White River below Beaver Dam and the Kings River arm of Table Rock Lake. Reports are spotty in the White River arm of Beaver Lake.

Jerk baits are a good walleye lure, Whittle said. Bass minnows are the best live bait for walleye.

Try for striped bass around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge with shad, brood minnows or bass minnows. The best lures for black bass are jerk baits, crank baits and Alabama rigs.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms. Try small spoons or small jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good. Try Power Bait in bright colors. Tip the bait with a waxworm for best results. Nightcrawlers or worms are good to use.

The top lures are small spoons. Good colors are gold and silver or red and gold. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are good to use.

Fly fishing has been slow in the morning. Try size 16 midges in copper, black and blue dun.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with jigs. A jig with chartreuse in the pattern is good to use.

Try spinner baits or plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said trolling with crank baits is the best way to catch crappie. A lure with chartreuse in the color scheme is a good choice.

Fish for catfish or crappie by the old bridge. Use jigs for crappie. Try stink bait or liver for catfish.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for black bass at Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond. A jig and pig is the top lure. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work.

Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or Alabama rigs.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits. Try minnows or jigs for crappie 10 to 15 feet deep.

Illinois River

Use jerk baits for black bass, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep. Black and chartreuse is a good color. Use jerk baits for black bass.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass can be caught with an Alabama rig worked around isolated timber on steep banks. Try a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig in the mouths of creeks over gravel if shad are present.

Jerk baits or jig and pigs may also work.

Sports on 02/11/2020