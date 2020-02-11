NWA outdoor briefs

Audubon hosts birding trips

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host field trips at Devil's Den State Park and Ozark National Forest in February. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't necessary.

A trip at Devil's Den State Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Meet in the parking area south of the Lee Creek bridge.

Dr. David Krementz, an authority on woodcocks, will lead a trip to view woodcocks in flight at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The trip will be near Lake Wedington in the Ozark National Forest. For details about these trips, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Tree hike set at Big Sugar

A guided three-mile "Hug a Tree" hike at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The route will cover the Ozark Chinquapin Trail through the park.

The park is at 7126 Big Sugar Creek Road east of Pineville. It is still in the development stage with no amenities, such as restrooms. For details call Roaring River State Park, 417-847-3742.

Program highlights waterfalls

A free program on the wonders of Ozarks waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Winter is a prime season to hunt for waterfalls. Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will explain where and when to look for waterfalls in the region and how to explore them safely. He will show photos of several waterfalls and offer tips on waterfall photography.

For details on the program and others at the park, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Talk addresses streams, landowners

Dr. Brooks Blevins of Missouri State University will present the program "Battling for the Buffalo: Controlling the Fate of the Ozarks' Streams" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson Ave. in Harrison.

The talk focuses on the Ozarks' protected rivers from landowners' points of view and how they are affected by federal protection. Buffalo National River Partners is sponsoring the talk.

For details contact BNRPinc@gmail.com.

