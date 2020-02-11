FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn stands next to quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Anthony Lynn will go into next season with a contract extension and a reworked coaching staff. The Los Angeles Chargers coach has signed an extension according to a team official, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FOOTBALL

Rivers to enter free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked through various scenarios with Rivers, it became apparent it would be best for both "to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run." Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft but was traded to the Chargers in a draft day deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to set 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 victories are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

Vikings hire Capers

The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant. Capers. 63, will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17). Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.

Fickell to stay at Cincinnati

Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he's decided to stay at Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio's replacement. Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio, who stepped down from the job this month, also coached at Cincinnati. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati. "I know at some point in time things always come to an end, whether they get rid of you, kids leave -- there's all kinds of things," Fickell said in a video posted on the team's website. "But the bottom line is first and foremost family. Obviously my family loves it here." Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman focused on Fickell with the advice of Dantonio and basketball Coach Tom Izzo, who was also part of the search that landed Dantonio from Cincinnati. Fickell has led the Bearcats back into the national spotlight. They were in the Top 25 most of last season, going 11-3 with a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.

BASEBALL

Angels-Dodgers trade off

The Los Angeles Angels' proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off. Angels General Manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday that he won't be making a widely reported trade, although he didn't specify the deal or the players involved. Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers. The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers' lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. Eppler didn't specify why the Angels' deal with the Dodgers won't be happening. Boston ultimately reworked the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball.

Ahmed agrees to deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $32.5 million, four-year deal with two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed. The 29-year-old Ahmed avoids his final year of salary arbitration with the deal, which keeps him with the team through 2023. The team announced the deal on Monday. Ahmed has had a reputation as an elite defensive shortstop since his debut with the Diamondbacks in 2014 and has steadily improved his hitting. He hit a career-high .254 last season with 19 home runs and 82 RBI in 158 games.

BASKETBALL

Women's HOF adding 7

Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The three headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13. Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998. Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two championships in the WNBA and was the league's MVP three times. She also helped Australia win three silver medals and a bronze in the Olympics. The team also won the 2006 World Championship. Cash won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.

Bucks star misses game

The Milwaukee Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account. Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house" on Monday afternoon. It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 46-7, including going 4-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.

TENNIS

Bryan brothers done

Twins Bob and Mike Bryan will bid farewell to the Davis Cup by playing in the team competition for the final time when the United States hosts Uzbekistan in Hawaii next month. U.S. captain Mardy Fish announced his roster on Monday, with the Bryan brothers joined by Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul in the best-of-five series in Honolulu on March 6-7. The matches will be played on an indoor hard court. The winning country will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals at Madrid in November. The 41-year-old Bryans have won a record 16 men's doubles Grand Slam titles as a pairing. They also helped the Americans win the 2007 Davis Cup. The last time they played together for the United States was in 2016.

Johnson drops Sandgren

Steve Johnson edged fellow American Tennys Sandgren 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Monday night in the first round of the New York Open. It was Sandgren's first match since falling to Roger Federer in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Sandgren had seven match points but couldn't put away the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne. The No. 5 seed in this tournament, Sandgren didn't get as close to victory in this one, as Johnson controlled the decisive tiebreaker. Johnson had fallen to Federer in the first round at the Australian Open and earned his first ATP Tour win of the season on Monday. Also Monday, No. 6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2; and Italy's Andreas Seppi outlasted Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Sports on 02/11/2020