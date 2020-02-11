Officer investigated after incident with high school student

CAMDEN -- The Camden police chief has relieved an officer of his duties pending an investigation into an incident where the officer reportedly choked a Camden Fairview High School student.

Police Chief Boyd Woody said he relieved officer Jake Perry of his duties after watching a video that showed Perry appearing to choke a student, lifting him off of the ground, while attempting to detain the student.

Perry was assigned to work as a school resource officer this month. Woody said Perry has been with the Police Department two or three years.

Woody said he saw the video posted to Facebook, and that the use of force in the video appeared to be "excessive." The officer told the chief that he was responding to a report of a fight and was trying to detain the student, Woody said.

The chief said Perry has given statements to investigators. A criminal investigation division captain has been assigned to the investigation.

"I just wanted everybody to know, including the mayor, that as the police chief, I'm not going to tolerate misconduct from officers from this department," Woody said.

The student and his parent will be interviewed, and officers already at the high school are working to get footage of the incident, Woody said. The chief confirmed Perry was wearing a body camera, but said he hadn't seen footage.

Findings of the investigation will go to Mayor Julian Lott and will be made public, Woody said.

Camden Fairview School District officials released a state saying the district was aware of the incident.

"[Camden Fairview School District] will fully cooperate with the [Camden Police Dempartment's] investigation," Superintendent Fred Lilly said in the statement. "In order to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, CFSD will work with the CPD to ensure that current policies and procedures for all [school resource officers] stationed at CFSD schools are reviewed and revised if necessary. CFSD's first priority is, and will continue to be, to provide an excellent education to all of our student in a safe environment."

