Police: 2 arrested in Texarkana homicide

by TEXARKANA GAZETTE | Today at 7:40 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jacquain Tyson, left, and Keanu White, right. ( Courtesy Texarkana Gazette )

TEXARKANA — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Texarkana resident Phillip Lee, who was shot and killed last week, police said Monday.

Jacquain Tyson, 22, surrendered to police Saturday at the Bi-State Justice Center, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department. Tyson faces one count of capital murder.

On Monday, investigators developed information that another suspect, Keanu White, 23, may have been hiding from police in Little Rock, the release states. Little Rock police were able to locate and take White into custody Monday evening. White will be brought back to Texarkana, where he will also be formally charged with capital murder, authorities said.

According to police, Detectives Wayne Easley and Jason Haak, as well as Sgt. Paul Nall will continue their investigation into the murder of Lee, 23.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of East Street on Feb. 3 in response to reports of a person "possibly being shot in the chest." When officers arrived, they found Lee lying in front of a nearby apartment building and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Police said more arrests may result from the investigation.

