HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Flu epidemic postpones games

Several games involving teams within the Little Rock School District have been rescheduled for flu-related reasons.

All schools in the district were shut down Monday and will be closed today due to the widespread illness that’s caused a number of students and staff members to miss days. As a result, today’s games between Little Rock Parkview and Watson Chapel as well as Fort Smith Northside and Little Rock Central were moved to Wednesday. Little Rock Hall, which had last week’s game against Watson Chapel pushed back to Feb. 28 because of sickness, and Sylvan Hills will also play their games against each other Wednesday.

Also, according to the Lake Hamilton School District’s Twitter feed, the Wolves’ home game against Little Rock Fair has been cancelled. Lonoke’s game with Little Rock McClellan is being rescheduled as well.

— Erick Taylor

WRESTLING

Ozarks adds women’s wrestling program

The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville will add a women’s wrestling program beginning in the 2020-21 season, the school announced Monday.

Ozarks is the second in-state school to add women’s wrestling, joining Lyon College in Batesville.

The program will be a club sport in 2020-21, then will move to NCAA Division III in 2021-22, Ozarks Athletic Director Jimmy Clark said in a news release.

Ozarks has offered men’s wrestling since 2014. Men’s wrestling coach LeRoy Gardner will also lead the women’s program. Once the program reaches the NCAA level, Ozarks is expected

to compete in the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association. WOMEN’S GOLF

ASU second in Florida

Arkansas State University is in second place after Monday’s first two rounds of the FAU Winter Warmup in Boca Raton, Fla. The Red Wolves shot a 594 and trail Seton Hall by 10 strokes.

Xavier is in third place at 600.

Grayson Gladden (74-73) and Elise Schultz (71-76) of the

Red Wolves are tied for sixth with 147. Mia Kness (73-70) of Seton Hall and Ami Gianchandani (71-72) of Yale are tied for the lead at 143.

UCA splits in California

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Colorado and lost to San Diego State in the Lamkin Invitational at San Diego on Monday.

The Bears tied Colorado 2.5-2.5, but won on the basis of winning more holes. Pim-Orn Thitisup of Central Arkansas defeated Malak Bouraeda 1 up and Camila Moreno defeated Isabelle Simpson 3 and 2. UCA’s Tania Nunez tied her match with Alisha Lau. Also for UCA, Elin Kumlin lost 3 and 1 to Ellie Gower, and Gracen Blount lost 3 and 2 to Sophie Johnson.

Central Arkansas lost 4.5-0.5 to San Diego State. Nunez tied her match with Ella Adams.

MEN’S GOLF

UCA tied for 10th

The University of Central Arkansas is tied for 10th after Monday’s first round of the Orange County Collegiate Classic in Coto De Caza, Calif.

The Bears and Sacramento State each shot a 308. San Francisco leads with a 291.

Individually, Josh Turnock of Central Arkansas is in 12th place with a 74

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon hires new coach

Dustin Sahlmann, formerly at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, was hired as Lyon College’s new coach on Monday.

Sahlmann spent the past four seasons at UAPB, where his teams won 26 conference matches. He had players who were named players of the week 19 times and had the 2017 SWAC newcomer of the year in Lisa Cisimie .

He also spent one year as the assistant at Louisiana Tech and previously was an assistant and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Orleans. His first head coaching job came in 2011 at Philander Smith. He also spent time as the head volleyball coach of the Little Rock Juniors and at Pulaski Academy High School after beginning his coaching career as a student assistant at the University of Arkansas in 1994.

BASEBALL

SAU’s Smith earns conference honor

Zach Smith of Southern Arkansas University was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Smith allowed 4 hits in 8 innings with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks in a 1-0 victory over Missouri Western on Saturday. He also had 10 strikeouts and allowed 2 hits and 1 walk in 7 innings in a 3-1 victory over Newman on Feb. 1.