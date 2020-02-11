PHILIP MARTIN: Tetzel was a peddler

"When I go to meet God at the pearly gates, I don't think he's going to ask me, 'Why didn't you convict Trump?'"

-- Lindsay Graham, Feb. 5, 2020

Tetzel was the indulgence peddler.

He was a Dominican friar, tapped by Giovanni de' Medici, who later became Pope Leo X, to preach on indulgences, which he embraced as his life's mission. Pope Leo X was an interesting guy who, as pontiff, hosted dinners with 65 courses that sometimes ended with naked children springing out of the pudding. The pope and his guests were waited on by naked women.

Or at least this was said by his enemies--there are lots of opinions on Pope Leo X out there. David Hume thought he was "humane, beneficent, generous, affable; the patron of every art and friend of every virtue." Barbara Tuchman thought he was an extravagant hedonist. It's been argued he was gay, while others insist he was entirely chaste. I get him mixed up with his predecessor Pope Alexander VI, who was a Borgia and not a Medici, and that what I know about Pope Alex VI is informed and warped by Jeremy Irons' portrayal of him in the Showtime series The Borgias (2011-2013).

Anyway, when Pope Leo X wasn't about trying to drain the swamp, he was going into mad debt acquiring all sorts of great art, sponsoring Raphael and generally making Rome the cultural center of the Renaissance. He had an ambitious plan to rebuild St. Peter's Basilica. For this he needed money. For this he needed Tetzel to move those indulgences.

And Tetzel was the man for the job. He had a smooth pitch, and came up with a new and improved product. The indulgences that had helped fund the crusade against the Ottoman Empire? They were good enough to absolve you from your sins. A way to pay to have your soul dry-cleaned. A fresh start initiative. Fine, as far as they went, and a good value, sure.

But now, introducing Indulgence 2.0, a product for the brand new 16th century. These indulgences, they were souped up. Now you could buy yourself a guarantee of eternal salvation. Now you could pay to have your dead relations released from purgatory into heaven. Tetzel even had a jingle: As soon as a coin in the coffer rings, a soul from purgatory's fire springs.

Catchy, huh?

Tetzel had techniques. He could make you feel guilty for not taking advantage of his offer. So you think you've been a upright citizen? Well, la-dee-damn-dah, aren't you the prideful one? Above taking advantage of this offer of God's grace, the likes of which will not be exceeded by St. Peter at the Golden Gates?

And he'd add that even if you don't need any help slipping through the eye of the needle that is heaven's door, think of your poor kinfolk enduring all that purgative anxiety just a farthing away from being released into paradise.

Yeah, Tetzel was good. His indulgences worked even if you weren't genuinely sorry for your sin. He'd even let you buy an indulgence that would cover you for future sins.

This sort of backfired once in Leipzig, when he sold one of these get-out-of-hell cards to a nobleman. Soon as Tetzel got out of the city limits, he was waylaid by this nobleman and some of his buddies. They knocked him to the ground and cudgeled him and took back not only the considerable sum he just paid old Tetzel but all the other cash he had on his person. Then he told Tetzel that he just committed the sin for he'd purchased forgiveness in advance.

Tetzel complained to George the Bearded, Duke of Saxony, who may have been in for a cut of Tetzel's proceeds. As you might expect, friar rolling was frowned upon in those precincts, and it was even worse when a nobleman was involved. Yet when bearded George heard the whole story he got tickled and declined to mete out any punishment. He slapped a fuming Tetzel on the back and said Son, you just got played.

So maybe Tetzel was a little more careful from that point on, adding something in the fine print of the terms of service agreement to the effect that there were some exceptions to the future sins for which the buyer had purchased immunity, and that among these were the sins of setting upon Tetzel with fury and robbing him--and therefore, the Holy Mother Church!--of ducats and pfennigs and other items of value.

But, like every successful entrepreneur, Tetzel had his haters. One day a monk came muttering out of the Black Forest and nailed his complaints to the door of the All Saints Church in Wittenberg. (This is probably not exactly true, but it makes for a good visual image.) This "Disputation of Martin Luther on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences" was made up of 95 pointed propositions for discussion about the Church, most of which had to do with Tetzel's business plan. No. 86 asked why doesn't Pope Leo X, "whose wealth today is greater than the riches of the richest, build just this one church of St. Peter with his own money, rather than with the money of poor believers?"

The unintended consequences of this impudent question was that Luther--who had no real desire to leave the church and only saw his disputation as invitation to his intellectual peers for an exchange of ideas on the subject of indulgences and their abuses--was excommunicated. We got the Protestant Reformation out of it.

And Tetzel's sales fell off--even though he tried to answer Luther's 95 theses with a rebuttal only a month later (which was an extremely quick clap back for the 16th century). When they were published in book form a couple of months later, students at the University of Wittenberg, being open-minded and intellectually courageous as college students tend to be, stole them from the bookseller and burned most of the copies. Tetzel took refuge in a monastery in Leipzig, where he died about a year later.

Luther's real genius might have been the way he used the media--he switched from writing in Latin to German in order to take full advantage of Guttenberg's new printing press. For the first few decades of the 16th century his writings comprised about a fifth of everything printed in Germany.

By some accounts, Luther was a lonely and deeply unhappy man, but he loved his dog, who he was sure would have a place in heaven. (God's greatest gift to man was also His commonest, he wrote.) And while you can find some people who have bad things to say about him--he was an anti-Semite, he was foul-mouthed--I like him as an example of what one principled and ornery person from an obscure podunk town can do to bring about change.

And I like that we remember him and his disruption.

And that, before you read this, some--maybe most--of you had no idea Johann Tetzel ever lived. That gives me some comfort.

