Toronto runs streak to 15 in row

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw (22) celebrates a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday's victory over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds but the Timberwolves couldn't build on Saturday's surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Russell sat out Saturday because of a right quad contusion.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight against Toronto.

Minnesota had a season-worst 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four shy of their season-worst total. The Timberwolves scored 26 points off Toronto miscues.

Minnesota trailed 106-94 through three quarters but former Raptor James Johnson made two three-pointers as the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12-2 run, cutting it to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would get. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to push Toronto's lead back to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit three-pointers on either side of Towns' free throw to make it 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

BUCKS 123, KINGS 111

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead Milwaukee which was playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child .

Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the fourth with 13 consecutive points.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 17 for the Kings, who had won four of their previous five.

NETS 106, PACERS 105

INDIANAPOLIS -- Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with five seconds left, lifting Brooklyn to the victory.

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn't decided until Malcolm Brogdon's three-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two in a row at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season, but the Pacers dropped their sixth consecutive game.

MAGIC 135, HAWKS 126

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for Orlando, and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Magic shot 52.6% from the field and made a season-high 18 three-pointers in their highest-scoring game this season. Evan Fournier added 22 points, and Terrence Ross had 21.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 22 points, and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and 9 rebounds .

The Magic used a pair of 11-0 runs in the fourth quarter to get past an Atlanta team playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Hawks needed two overtimes Sunday to beat the New York Knicks.

HORNETS 87, PISTONS 76

DETROIT -- Miles Bridges scored 18 points, helping Charlotte stop a five-game slide.

The victory was Charlotte's 10th consecutive against Detroit, including two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. The Hornets are 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games.

Malik Monk (Bentonville) added 16 points for the Hornets, and Devonte' Graham had 14 points and 11 assists.

The Pistons have lost three straight and nine of 11. Thon Maker led Detroit with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

NUGGETS 127, SPURS 120

DENVER -- Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets rally from 23 down to get the win.

Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and outscored San Antonio by 21 after halftime. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

Paul Millsap, who finished with 22 points, helped spark the comeback on his 35th birthday. The reserve had 16 points in the second half, including a go-ahead three-pointer early in the fourth.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds while battling foul trouble trying to guard LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs forward had 33 points to lead all scorers.

Sports on 02/11/2020