TRAFFIC ALERT: Deteriorating bridge on Arkansas 158 deemed unsafe, closes

A bridge on Arkansas 158 in Mississippi County has been closed and traffic detoured because elements of the structure have deteriorated to the point it is unsafe, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

A routine inspection this week uncovered the structural deficiencies on the bridge which crosses Nix Creek about ¼-mile east of Arkansas 77 and near the community of Etowah.

The bridge was one of 16 bridges in Mississippi County that was scheduled to be replaced under a $16.1 million federal grant the department was awarded last year. Under the grant, construction wasn't scheduled to begin until 2022.

"We're looking to see what we can do in the interim to see what we can do to get that bridge open as soon as possible," said Randy Ort, an agency spokesman.

That section of Arkansas 158 carries about 630 vehicles daily, according to the latest department traffic data. The agency said affected drivers should use Arkansas 140. Alternate routes involving county roads also are available.