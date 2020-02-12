$10M gift to support UA's renamed William Dillard Department of Accounting

FAYETTEVILLE — A $10 million gift will support the renamed William Dillard Department of Accounting at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the school announced Wednesday.

Dillard, a 1935 UA graduate, founded the department store chain that has its corporate headquarters in Little Rock.

His son, William Dillard II, has given $6.5 million already in support of UA's accounting department and pledged another $3.5 million, UA spokesman David Speer said.

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz in a statement called Dillard’s business accomplishments “an inspiration,” and said “the naming of this department in his honor ensures his legacy will continue to inspire our students and serve our campus for years to come.”

