3 arrested in Springdale homicide, authorities say

Three men are in custody in connection to the Jan. 30 shooting death of a Springdale man, authorities said.

Alexander Amador, 27, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, according to a news release from Springdale police.

His charges were not listed in the release and calls to Springdale police and U.S. Marshals were not immediately returned.

Ramon Flores, 28, and Danial Iraburo, 22, were arrested earlier this month and face charges of accomplice to capital murder.

The charges come after Joseph Soto, 23, was found lying outside a home on Newell Drive around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the release. Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

Springdale police said in the release the department doesn't anticipate additional arrests but the investigation is ongoing.

All are being held at the Washington County jail. Bond is set for Flores at $250,000, according to online jail records. Bond for Amador and Iraburo has not yet been set.