Carter earns SEC award

University of Arkansas junior Sophia Carter was announced on Tuesday as the SEC co-specialist of the week as chosen by the league office.
Carter tied for the balance beam title with teammate Kennedy Hambrick by scoring a 9.925 on the apparatus in Saturday's victory by the Razorbacks over No. 10 Georgia.
Carter notched her second balance beam title of the season and ninth of her career and her fourth overall title of the season. She helped Arkansas to a season-best 49.275 n the beam.
No. 14 Arkansas travels to face No. 6 Alabama on Friday.
-- Tom Murphy
