Officials in Yazoo County, Miss., monitor a potential levee and dam failure Tuesday, a day in which much of the Southeast faced heavy rains. (AP/Mississippi Emergency Management Agency/David Battaly)

Tennessee hillside falls amid heavy rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A Tennessee hillside collapsed, roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Southeast on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again threatened a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.

The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding was expected from central Mississippi to north Georgia following downpours. The Tennessee River was predicted to crest about 7 feet above flood level at Perryville, Tenn., on Sunday.

Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee, tons of rock and soil slid off a 70-foot-high hillside and blocked the northbound side of a U.S. 441 spur linking the tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, the National Park Service said.

Multiple roads were covered with water or washed out because of rainfall that exceeded 5 inches in spots across central Alabama, and forecasters said totals could reach 6 inches by nightfall.

Schools opened late or closed in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana because of flash flooding.

Empire actor accused of lying to police

Jussie Smollett is shown in this file photo. (AP file photo)

CHICAGO -- A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police when he reported a racist and homophobic attack last year, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement.

Smollett, who is black and gay, was originally charged with disorderly conduct last February for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators. The charges were dropped the following month with little explanation, angering police officials and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Tina Glandian, Smollett's attorney, did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

Smollett told police he was walking home early on Jan. 29, 2019, when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing. He said his assailants, at least one of whom he said was white, told him he was in "MAGA country" -- a reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Several weeks later, authorities alleged that Smollett had paid two black friends $3,500 to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary as an actor on Empire and wanted to drum up publicity.

The city has sued Smollett, seeking reimbursement of more than $130,000 for overtime paid to officers who investigated Smollett's report.

Texas seeks end to California travel ban

In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law that forbids California state employees using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas. California adopted the sanctions in response to a 2017 Texas law allowing foster care and adoption agencies to deny services based on religious beliefs. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

HOUSTON -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law prohibiting state employees from using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas.

Paxton asked the high court to reverse the ban on Monday.

California adopted the ban after a 2017 Texas law that allows foster-care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs. Supporters say the law does not discriminate because it requires the agencies to make referrals to other organizations. The ban affects 11 states, including Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Paxton called California's ban "economic warfare" and an attempt "to punish Texans for respecting the right of conscience for foster care and adoption providers."

In a statement Tuesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his state has "chosen not to use taxpayer money to support laws discriminating against the LGBTQ community."

Border chief: Iranian stops 'overzealous'

SEATTLE -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that border officials in Washington state "got a little overzealous" when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month.

As many as 200 people of Iranian descent, including many U.S. citizens, were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington the weekend of Jan. 5-6 after a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

At the time, the federal agency said it had not targeted Iranian Americans or issued any such directive.

But an immigration attorney in Blaine, Wash., obtained a copy of a directive apparently issued by the agency's Seattle field office that said agents should "conduct vetting" on Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian nationals born between 1961 and 2001.

