First Lush in Arkansas set to open in west Little Rock this summer

The first Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics store in Arkansas is set to open this summer in the Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock.

The retailer specializes in a range of beauty products, including bath bombs, which dissolve in water to produce colors and fragrance. Other popular items sold in its stores include face masks, shampoos, and lotions.

Chris Moses, CEO of Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, said shortly after his company began managing and leasing the Promenade in late 2019, it approached Lush about opening a store in Little Rock.

“We have a very good outreach program, and they were one of the first tenants we called on,” Moses said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Lush submitted a permit application on Nov. 26 with plans for a 2,059-square-foot store in the Promenade. The application said the location would have about 1,600 square feet of retail space.

With the plan approved, construction started this week on the store near Kendra Scott and Blu Spero, Moses said. Renovations are anticipated to take four to five months.

Moses said his company is eager to bring high-end boutiques like Lush to the shopping center.

“One mission and goal is to drive the value of the Promenade,” Moses said. “You’ll see more and more these upscale tenants being announced in the coming weeks and months.”

Lush is based in the United Kingdom and prides itself on not testing on animals and using fresh ingredients. According to the company’s website, there are more than 250 Lush stores in North America.