Flu deaths in Arkansas rise to 46 in current season

The total number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas rose to 46 last week, double the number reported at about the same time the previous year, according to the state Department of Health.

Two of the people who died as a result of the flu between Feb. 4 and Monday were age 45-64, while eight were 65 or older, reports by the health department indicate.

[DOCUMENT: Read state's latest flu report » arkansasonline.com/213flu]

At about the same time last flu season, 23 influenza-related deaths were reported in the state, health officials said. By the end of that season, 120 people were reported dead.

A total of over 20,560 positive tests have been reported this season, and officials reported that at least 36 schools or school districts had closed briefly due to the flu.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.