High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 59, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 33 Central Arkansas Christian outscored host Jacksonville Lighthouse 36-23 in the first half and 23-10 in the second half of a 3A-5 game. Brock Hendrix led the Mustangs with 14 points.

CHARLESTON 64, MANSFIELD 41 Brayden Ross and Brandon Scott each scored 22 points as Charleston (14-6, 11-1 3A-1 West) responded to a loss to Waldron last week with a blowout victory over Mansfield. Jordan Fenner added 13 points for Charleston.

CLARKSVILLE 65, SUBIACO ACADEMY 51 Cole Clark and Garrett Waddill both scored 21 points as Clarksville (11-14, 7-6 4A-4) outscored its longtime nemisis 29-17 in the second half for the victory.

DUMAS 64, McGEHEE 48 Chris Harris had 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Dumas (21-1, 13-0 3A-8), which blasted its rivals. Tamarja Parker ended with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Kylin James finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 63, MAYFLOWER 54 Che Smith finished with 29 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as Episcopal Collegiate (16-10, 9-4 3A-5) bounced back from a loss to beat Mayflower. Jace Mitchell added 12 points for the Wildcats.

IZARD COUNTY 76, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 40 Justus Cooper and Coby Everett each had 17 points as Izard County (31-5) rolled in nonconference action. Issac Jones added 10 points for the Cougars.

JACKSONVILLE 65, WHITE HALL 36 Visiting Jacksonville jumped out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 5A-Central victory over White Hall. Ryan Maxwell led the Titans with 12 points and Davonte Davis added 11.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 71, VALLEY VIEW 69 Andrew Laird hit the game-winning basket with four seconds left to power Jonesboro Westside (17-5, 11-3 4A-3). Riley Felkins scored 32 points, Laird had 15 points and Kessler Mack tallied 13 for the Warriors. Sam Fagan finished with 23 points, while Travis Graf had 16 for Valley View (17-6, 10-4). C.J. Delancy and Connor Tinsley both had 12 for the Blazers.

MAGNOLIA 53, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 34 Derrian Ford scored 21 points and Colby Garland had 12 as Magnolia (18-0, 9-0 4A-8) cruised to remain undefeated.

MAMMOTH SPRING 59, SALEM 47 Alex Mero had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (20-12), which won its third game in a row. Cole Young tossed in 14 points and both Zack Flynn and Clint Lester had 12 for the Bears.

SHERIDAN 64, TEXARKANA 61 (OT) Senior forward Tyler Cacciatori scored 45 points, including a game-winning 40-footer, to lift Sheridan (14-6, 7-2 5A-South) in overtime. Cacciatori also had 14 rebounds.

WEST MEMPHIS 59, SEARCY 54 Freddy Hicks scored 33 points, including 18-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line. but it wasn't enough as visiting West Memphis (18-4, 8-1) earned a 5A-East victory over Searcy (10-11, 5-4). Chris Moore, who led the Blue Devils with 17 points, hit a long three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead. West Memphis then hit 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute to clinch the victory.

WESTERN GROVE 69, JASPER 61 Zach Bolin's 32 points were enough to lift Western Grove (22-8) to a big road victory.

WONDERVIEW 65, NEMO VISTA 46 Caleb Squires and Landon Jones had 18 points apiece for Wonderview (17-11), which won for the third time in four games.

GIRLS

ALMA 53, SILOAM SPRINGS 49 Lydia Mann had 18 points and Hillarie Mata added 15 for Alma (13-9, 5-4 5A-West), which swept the season series from Siloam Springs. Zoie McGhee chimed in with 11 points for the Lady Airedales.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 53, MAYFLOWER 40 Avery Marsh and Jalie Tritt both had 12 points to pace Episcopal Collegiate (19-6, 11-2 3A-5). Riley Brady and Olivia Jackson each added 10 for the Lady Wildcats.

CONCORD 53, NORFORK 48 Jaylyn Jefferson scored 14 points as Concord (23-4) outscored visiting Norfork 28-22 in the second half to earn the victory. Annalise Cornett and Nikke Buke added 12 points each for Concord.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 62, DES ARC 44 Josie Williams' 29 points helped Conway Christian (13-12, 9-5) lock up the No. 3 seed in the 2A-5 North. McKenna Vaught added 11 points for the Lady Eagles, who held Des Arc (17-5, 11-3) to seven points in the fourth quarter.

GREENWOOD 80, RUSSELLVILLE 39 Kinley Fisher scored 26 points and Jaelin Glass had 17 for Greenwood (18-4, 8-1 5A-West) in its rout over Russellville.

LAMAR 56, TWO RIVERS 39 Lakyn Sanders had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as Lamar (24-2, 14-0 3A-4) finished unbeaten in conference play.

MAMMOTH SPRING 53, SALEM 48 Terra Godwin scored 25 points and Lauren Mitchell chimed in with 20 for Mammoth Spring (22-6) in the nonconference victory.

WEST MEMPHIS 50, SEARCY 43 Aryah Hazley led all scorers with 17 points to lead West Memphis (19-4, 8-1) to a 5A-East road victory over Searcy. Janiya Tucker split two defenders for an off-balance layup that gave the Lady Devils the lead for good. Tucker finished with 14 points. Meredith Webber led Searcy (5-16, 0-9) with 15 points.

WONDERVIEW 68, NEMO VISTA 35 Mallory Jones scored 19 points and Emmy Lou Duvall had 18 as Wonderview (19-11, 8-8 1A-5) dominated from start to finish. Alexis McClaren chipped in with 16 points for the Lady Daredevils.

