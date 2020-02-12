Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs to host 4-star Texas DE

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:49 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jon Cooper, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. Check out nwaonline.com/200207Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. ( David Gottschalk)

Arkansas is expected to host one of the top junior prospects in Texas for an unofficial visit in the spring.

ESPN 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson's relationship with Arkansas tight ends coach Jon Cooper has helped him plan a trip to Fayetteville on April 25.

“It’s pretty good. We’ve been talking about getting me up to campus,” Watson said.

Watson, 6-3, 230 pounds, of Hutto, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas, Washington, LSU, Penn State, Baylor and others.

After the NCAA dead period ends on Feb. 29, Watson also plans to visit Texas Tech on March 7 and Michigan on March 21. The Razorbacks offered Watson on Feb. 2.

“I’m just taking visits to schools who truly want me and talk to me often and visiting schools I have an offer from,” Watson said.

As a junior, Watson recorded 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, 4 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass breakups for Hutto, which is 25 miles northeast of Austin.

ESPN rates him the No. 31 defensive end and No. 281 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

He has been online to check out Arkansas.

“I’ve done a little research (on) the campus and football program,” he said.

