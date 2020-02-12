• Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, wants the last call for alcohol to be a little bit earlier this spring break by proposing to end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district for 17 days in March instead of the citywide 5 a.m. last call.

• Melissa Soukup, a Brownie troop leader in Chicago, called it a "decent sale" after her girls, ages 6 and 7, set up a table outside a recreational marijuana dispensary and sold about 230 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in a single day to pot customers looking for a snack.

• Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, said they were thrilled to become symbols of change by tying the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding after the region became the last part of the United Kingdom to legalize gay marriage.

• Chris Thorson, a Washington State Patrol trooper, said a 31-year-old truck driver arrested for driving while intoxicated near Kennewick admitted that he produced music while driving by using a music studio in his cab that included a microphone that dropped down from the roof.

• Jarrett Smith, 24, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., who said his goal was to create chaos "for the glory of his satanist religion," pleaded guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions for people to use to commit violent crimes, prosecutors said.

• Keith Wildhaber, a police lieutenant in St. Louis County, Mo., who commands a new diversity and inclusion unit, accepted $10.25 million to settle a lawsuit he filed claiming he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to "tone down" his "gayness."

• Christopher Sagajllo, 56, a British man arrested when he swam across the Detroit River from Canada to deliver four handmade books before Christmas, will be returned to Ontario after spending two months in U.S. custody.

• Alvin Thomas, 20, faces two first-degree murder counts after Chicago police said they followed bloody footprints leading away from where two men had been shot and made an arrest when they spotted a man with bloody white shoes and a handgun sticking out of his pocket.

• Daniel Dwyer, an Atlanta Fire Department captain, was suspended four days without pay for violating department safety policies by entering a burning house alone to pull a 95-year-old woman, who later died, outside rather than wait for reinforcements.

