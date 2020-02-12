Judge rules on House candidate's residency

Marietta McClure and Tony Furman are shown in these photos taken by the Arkansas Secretary of State's office.

A Pulaski County circuit judge on Wednesday ruled that state House candidate Marietta McClure resides in a home in the House district in which she is seeking election and has established a domicile there through testimony and documentary evidence presented at trial. McClure, a Republican from Benton, is vying with fellow Benton Republican Tony Furman in the March 3 primary election in House District 28 in Saline County.

Puaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan denied Furman’s requests to rule that McClure is ineligible to run for the House seat and to bar Saline County election officials from certifying votes for McClure.

Furman claimed that McClure didn't meet the requirement of residing in House District 28 for a year prior to the election to be qualified to run for the House seat under the Arkansas Constitution.

In her six-page ruling, McGowan said the election referred to under the Arkansas Constitution is the general election — not the primary election.

McGowan said that McClure testified that she and her husband purchased a home on West Narroway Street in House District 28 in August, and she provided a copy of the real estate contract from August, the subsequent lease agreement for the home signed in October, and the warranty deed filed in December.

McClure has established that she is physically present at the West Narroway Street home and she intends to establish a domicile there, McGowan said. She said McClure testified that she also has a home for sale on Demuth Lane in Benton and her family does spend time there.

