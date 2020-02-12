Little Rock School District seeks community input on board election zone options

The Little Rock School District is hosting a forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to collect community input on school board election zone options.

The session, to be held at the district’s headquarters at 810 W. Markham St., will focus on three options for school board election zones, one of which is expected to be used in an upcoming November election of a nine member school board.

Each of the three options can be viewed on the district’s website: lrsd.org.

Viewers of the options can click on a zone to reveal the population demographic data for the zone. Additionally viewers can click on the magnifying glass icon and type in their address to see the street names and zone in each plan in which they live.

The district has created a survey, which is on the website, in which viewers are asked to say which zone option they prefer or don’t prefer.

Each option includes nine zones for nine new school board members. One of the objectives of each election zone plan is to have a relatively equal population in in each zone. The population used in the options is based on the 2010 U.S. Census data, which is the latest available census.

One proposed option clusters election precincts together to form the nine election zones.

Another option was devised by building zones around groups of elementary schools.

The third option creates zones of substantially equal populations, or “low variance.”

The Little Rock School District is currently operating under state control and has not had a locally elected school board since January 2015. The Arkansas Board of Education has scheduled the election of a nine-member board for November.