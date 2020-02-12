LR schools set to reopen today

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore talks to reporters Tuesday about the two-day closure of schools and about the district’s readiness to reopen them after staff and student illnesses. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Little Rock School District campuses will be open today after they were closed Monday and Tuesday to give ill faculty members and students time to recover and others time to clean and/or sanitize the buildings and buses.

Superintendent Mike Poore on Tuesday announced the reopening of the buildings in the 23,000-student district, despite what he said are rumors of an employee job action as well as actual illness -- including his own coughing and congestion.

"We want to be transparent and share a couple of things," Poore said. "We have been told there is a potential of a sickout," he said about employee attendance today. "Now those are things that we can't necessarily control. That might be a rumor, and it comes on the heels of a rumor Sunday that there also was a plan to execute some form of action that was a sickout.

"My hope is that it wasn't the reality Sunday" he said, adding that he hoped it would not be the reality for Tuesday night or today.

"We value that moniker of being called a professional," he said. "There is an ethical responsibility and there is a professional responsibility to be at work if you are able. We need to serve our students. We need to be open."

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 25 teachers had called in sick for work today, Poore said.

A telephone message left for Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon late Tuesday afternoon about a potential sickout was not immediately returned.

The employee association members and others have been in a bitter dispute with the Arkansas Board of Education in recent months over the state's control of the district for what is now more than five years. The state Education Board has set a local school board election in the district for November but has put limits on that newly elected board until the district exits the Level 5/in need of intensive support category of accountability.

Members of the employee union and others conducted a one-day strike Nov. 14 to show their dissatisfaction with the decisions made in the state-controlled district. In late January, Gordon said that teachers would be taking more job actions against the district and state control.

In a meeting with reporters Tuesday, Poore defended his late Sunday afternoon decision to close the district's more than 40 schools for two days in reaction to spiking numbers of teachers who had called in sick for Monday. More than 250 of the district's 1,800 teachers called in sick by 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

"I do believe the decision we made for the last two days was the correct decision," Poore said about the goal of acting in the best interest of students.

"First and foremost we hope people have gotten healthier,"he said about the two days. "We hope that these two days of downtime have helped people who have been suffering or maybe prevented some people from getting sick."

During the two days, the district's contracted cleaning service, SSC, did what Poore said was "deep cleaning" at schools that had some of the highest numbers of employees calling in sick on Sunday: Central and Parkview high schools, Williams, Booker and Meadowcliff elementaries.

Rockefeller and Martin Luther King Jr., elementary schools, which were closed part of last week because of high numbers of sick students, and Geyer Springs Early Childhood Center -- which had dismissed early Friday because of ill staff members -- also have been targeted for cleaning, as was Watson Elementary and Hall High, where more than one-third of students were absent Friday.

District maintenance workers did further cleaning of other campuses and buses, Poore said.

Poore on Tuesday also acknowledged the inconvenience that the unexpectedly closed schools caused for working parents and to sporting events, along with the distaste that many have at the prospect of makeup days.

District leaders had said on Sunday that the two days in which buildings were closed would not be " Alternative Methods of Instruction " days in which students and teachers would be directed to do schoolwork from their homes.

The alternative instruction days are designed by state law to keep schools and school systems from having to make up days at the end of the school year, on Saturdays or during the annual spring vacation. It is left to the discretion of a district on when to use the alternative instruction days.

Poore said the district was caught off guard by the number sick call-ins Sunday and didn't have elementary school instructional packets fully prepared to send home with pupils.

He also said it made no sense to use the alternative days when an entire district is being shut down for a severe outbreak of the flu.

"I don't doubt for a minute that we have a real flu outbreak in this community. It doesn't make sense to have people try to do work when we are trying to say that people need to get additional rest."

Poore said makeup days for the two missed days this week have not yet been set.

Metro on 02/12/2020