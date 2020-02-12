Lyon wins at home

Jake Michener and Kylan Barnett combined for six of the Scots nine hits as Lyon College (7-0) defeated Texas A&M-Texarkana (6-3) 8-6 on Tuesday in Batesville. Michener finished 3-for-4 at the plate with 4 runs scored, while Barnett also finished 3-for-4 and drove in 4 runs.
Lex Meinderts (1-0) picked up the victory with three scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts.
