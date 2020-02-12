Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Magnolia police chief accidentally shot in back while serving arrest warrant

by J.D. BAILEY/MAGNOLIA BANNER-NEWS | Today at 9:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Oct. 2, 2018, Banner-News file photo shows Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew after his swearing-in ceremony at the Magnolia City Council chambers. ( J.D. Bailey )

Magnolia police Chief Todd Dew was injured Tuesday morning after a fellow officer’s gun accidentally discharged and shot the ranking officer in the back while serving an arrest warrant, authorities said.

According to a joint statement released by Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips and Magnolia police Capt. Michael Caldwell, the shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. during a cooperative mission between Magnolia police and the Columbia County sheriff’s office when authorities served a warrant for Cory Cannon at a residence on Columbia County 78.

Cannon, 33, was accused of absconding from his probation and fleeing law enforcement during a high-speed chase Monday night, according to authorities.

“Upon entering the home, an officer’s gun accidentally discharged, striking Chief Todd Dew,” the statement said.

Dew’s bullet-resistant vest absorbed the bullet, which caused minor injuries, authorities said. He was transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was held for treatment and observation.

Photo by Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Cory Nathan Cannon.

Cannon was apprehended and transported to the Columbia County jail, according to the statement. The man was booked into the jail just before 9:40 a.m. in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Cannon faces charges of fleeing and violation of probation, according to inmate records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT