Magnolia police chief accidentally shot in back while serving arrest warrant

Magnolia police Chief Todd Dew was injured Tuesday morning after a fellow officer’s gun accidentally discharged and shot the ranking officer in the back while serving an arrest warrant, authorities said.

According to a joint statement released by Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips and Magnolia police Capt. Michael Caldwell, the shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. during a cooperative mission between Magnolia police and the Columbia County sheriff’s office when authorities served a warrant for Cory Cannon at a residence on Columbia County 78.

Cannon, 33, was accused of absconding from his probation and fleeing law enforcement during a high-speed chase Monday night, according to authorities.

“Upon entering the home, an officer’s gun accidentally discharged, striking Chief Todd Dew,” the statement said.

Dew’s bullet-resistant vest absorbed the bullet, which caused minor injuries, authorities said. He was transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was held for treatment and observation.

Cannon was apprehended and transported to the Columbia County jail, according to the statement. The man was booked into the jail just before 9:40 a.m. in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Cannon faces charges of fleeing and violation of probation, according to inmate records.