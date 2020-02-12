Sections
Student, 14, charged with possession of gun on campus after lockdown at Harrisburg schools

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:49 a.m.
A student was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm on a school campus after a lockdown Tuesday across the Harrisburg school district.

The district said Tuesday the lockdown was initiated after a report that one student tried to sell a gun to another.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said his agency became involved after a school resource officer reported he was chasing an armed middle school student fleeing campus.

Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded, as the school was put on lockdown, according to a news release.

The student, who Molder said is 14, was found just before noon Tuesday in a home’s backyard on the west side of the school.

Authorities found a handgun near the location where the teen was apprehended, according to the release.

Molder said the agency is investigating all aspects of the incident, including whether a gun sale happened.

No additional charges had been filed against the student as of 11:30 a.m.

