Student, 14, charged with possession of gun on campus after lockdown at Harrisburg schools

A student was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm on a school campus after a lockdown Tuesday across the Harrisburg school district.
The district said Tuesday the lockdown was initiated after a report that one student tried to sell a gun to another.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said his agency became involved after a school resource officer reported he was chasing an armed middle school student fleeing campus.
Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded, as the school was put on lockdown, according to a news release.
The student, who Molder said is 14, was found just before noon Tuesday in a home’s backyard on the west side of the school.
Authorities found a handgun near the location where the teen was apprehended, according to the release.
Molder said the agency is investigating all aspects of the incident, including whether a gun sale happened.
No additional charges had been filed against the student as of 11:30 a.m.