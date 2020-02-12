• Universal Pictures said Tuesday that it will release the social satire The Hunt, a film it canceled in the wake of criticism about its premise of "elites" hunting people for sport in red states. A trailer announcing the film's March 13 release date presents the "elites" hunting regular people as a conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank says at one point that "it wasn't real" amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence. The trailer includes the line, "The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody's seen yet." In August, Universal Pictures canceled a September release for The Hunt, after criticism, including from President Donald Trump. The president, without mentioning the film by name, said it was intended "to inflame and cause chaos." The cancellation came after the studio had already paused the ad campaign for the R-rated film in the wake of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California. The film features 12 strangers who awake in a clearing who don't yet know they've been chosen for The Hunt, but one of them manages to turn the table on the pursuers, a synopsis released Tuesday stated. The Hunt, produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse, stars two-time Oscar winner Swank, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan and Betty Gilpin, and is directed by Craig Zobel. It was written by Damon Lindelof and his Watchmen collaborator Nick Cuse.

• American songwriter Diane Warren and Russian soprano Anna Netrebko are the winners of this year's Polar Music Prizes, the Swedish award often described as the Nobel Prizes of music. The judging panel for the 2020 prizes announced Tuesday called Warren "a master of writing for the human voice" and said her songs "embody the rare combination of being catchy and yet complex enough to be heard hundreds of times." "Diane Warren is the reigning Queen of the American popular song," it added in its citation. Warren who has written songs for multiple singers, as well as for several films has "perfected the art of the power ballad. "As a singer, to be given a Diane Warren song, is a gift." The Polar Music Prize panel paid tribute to Netrebko as "a larger-than-life singer who keeps the classics alive, sells out every performance and also catches the attention of audiences new to opera." "When Anna Netrebko performs, it's impossible to look away," they wrote. Previous laureates include Sting, Patti Smith, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell, bands including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Metallica, and conductors Pierre Boulez and Mstislav Rostropovich. Warren said that finding herself among such past recipients and being in "that company is mind-blowing." The winners will each receive a cash prize of $103,520. The award ceremony is in Stockholm on June 9.

Hilary Swank attends the LA Special Screening of "I Am Mother" at the Arclight Hollywood on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The soprano Anna Netrebko bows after performing acts from three Puccini operas at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Dec. 31, 2019. (Caitlin Ochs/The New York Times)

A Section on 02/12/2020